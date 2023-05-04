Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ has expressed displeasure at leaders and politicians seeking his arrest on suspicion he could be running cult-like activities.

The leaders led by Bungoma County Governor Ken Lusaka and Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa have been calling for the controversial cleric to be arrested and his teachings probed.

The preacher clarified that he does not run an occult as suspected by a section of leaders from his native county.

He instead welcomed the said politicians to his home where they can get to learn about his ministry and the relations he claims to have with God.

“Even those rebuking me, I wish they knew who I am. If they knew I am Jesus, they would not be opposing.

“They would fear a lot. But what they are doing now is making a testimony so that the Bible is fulfilled,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST