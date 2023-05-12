Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 12, 2023 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has also added her voice to the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling debate which former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were pushing to achieve through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking at Baricho area in Ndia Constituency during the launch of the distribution of bursaries worth Ksh. 108.2 million to needy students in the county, Waiguru admitted that they were wrong to shoot down BBI with the help of President William Ruto, which would have seen Mt. Kenya become the biggest beneficiary.

She called for increased funding for counties in the Mt Kenya region to cater for the rising demand for bursaries for the needy students.

While supporting the ongoing push for the “One man, one vote, one shilling” formula of funds allocation to counties, Waiguru said the Mt. Kenya region has been disadvantaged in the current disbursement formula.

She said to remedy the situation, there is an urgent need for a review of the revenue distribution formula to make population the main parameter in the allocation of national resources.

“The bursaries we are giving out are not enough, I want to join those calling for increased funding for counties in Mt. Kenya especially for bursaries. We are proposing even if it is a conditional grant, we will be grateful because this will help our children remain in school,” Waiguru said.

According to the governor, due to the high population in the region, money allocated for bursaries is not adequate.

The Council of Governors chair regretted that while some other counties are able to fully fund the education of needy students by allocating 100 per cent bursaries, counties in the region were giving out KES 2000 or KES 3000 because of the high number of applicants.

She said the government could also consider conditional grants to the counties to fill in the resource gap.

Waiguru’s concern is what Uhuru and Raila wanted to achieve through BBI that never was. She is among those who campaigned against BBI after being brainwashed by Ruto that it was bad.

