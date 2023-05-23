Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has told off former President Uhuru Kenyatta after he blasted President William Ruto’s government during Jubilee Party NDC held on Monday.

The NDC convened by Uhuru saw him fire shots at Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies, warning them to leave him alone or face consequences.

But in a rejoinder to Uhuru’s sentiments, Kimani told off the former president, saying he should stop making noise for them, saying they are busy making right the many wrongs he committed, together with his Handshake brother, Raila Odinga.

“Sisi tunakuambia kwa upole, tulikupea heshima ya miaka kumi tukakuchagua kama rais ukaharibu nchi na uchumi yetu. Tunakuambia uwache kutupigia kelele kazini. Uwache tutengeneze uchumi ambaye wewe uliharibu ukiwa na mtu yako ya handshake,” he said.

Ichung’wah further warned the retired president that Ruto and his allies will not hesitate to take him head-on if continued to engage in political activities.

He said they respect his right to get involved in politics and also his office as a former president but said they will deal with him politically the way he comes if he wants to reduce himself to a party activist.

“Hakuna mtu ako na haja ya kukuuzia uoga. Na hatukuuzi uoga na hata hatuna uoga ya kuuza. Lakini kama unataka kurudi kwa siaasa, come to our level and we will deal with you at our level in a manner that you want to be dealt with.”

Uhuru on Monday told off Kenya Kwanza leaders, saying he will not be intimidated because of taking part in politics.

He said he will continue serving the ruling Jubilee party until he deems fit to hand over the power.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.