Tuesday, May 2, 2023 – A video has emerged of a PSV bus being razed down after being set ablaze by unknown goons along Ngong Road on Tuesday morning.

The goon set the bus on fire as Azimio One Kenya Alliance protest announced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gained momentum.

The burning of the bus came even after President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua assured Kenyans that their properties will be protected by the government.

Now it seems Kenyans are on their own and assurance by Ruto and Gachagua seems to be another hot air.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media with various government officials accusing Raila Odinga’s supporters of burning the bus and the Azimio camp accusing the Government of staging the incident to paint the protests as violent.

Here is the video of the bus burning after being set on fire by unknown goons.

