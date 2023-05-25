Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 25, 2023 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga promising to introduce a housing levy while campaigning before the August 9, 2023, elections.

The video, which was in Kenya Broadcasting Service archives, was shared by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday.

In the video, Raila Odinga, who was then Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, said he will talk to Central Organisation of Trade Union(COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli to see how he can deduct 3 percent from Kenyans to fund his ambitious Housing project.

The video has emerged at a time Raila Odinga and his troops have rallied Kenyans to reject the Finance Bill 2023 that has proposed a 3 percent Housing levy for all salaried Kenyans.

Many Kenyans are now wondering why Raila Odinga is opposing the introduction of a 3 percent housing levy, yet during his campaigns, he was promising to introduce it so that many Kenyans could afford decent houses and avoid living in slums.

Here is a video clip of Raila Odinga saying he will introduce a 3 percent housing levy during the campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST