Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – Embattled Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo and his parents attended a thanksgiving service at a church in Kasarani to celebrate after detectives ruled that Jeff Mwathi committed suicide.

The blogger who blew the cover on Jeff’s mysterious death shared a video of Fatxo and his parents dancing in the pulpit together with the congregants after the prayers.

Fatxo is reportedly planning a big homecoming party that will climax with the release of a new song and a comeback to the music industry after a long hiatus.

This comes even as the family of the late Jeff cries for justice.

The family has called for a re-investigation into the death of their relative, claiming that some prominent people are interfering with the investigation.

Watch the video.

