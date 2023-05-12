Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – Thiago Silva is reportedly pushing to leave Chelsea summer so that he can return to Brazil and play for his boyhood club Fluminense.

The veteran defender, who won the Champions League with Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel in 2021, has grown frustrated with the situation at Stamford Bridge.

According to Globo Esporte, Silva, 38, regrets his decision to sign a one-year contract extension with Chelsea back in February.

The Brazilian news outlet reports Silva is looking to tear up his Chelsea contract at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign and sign for Fluminense.

The report also said Silva who is a close friend of Marcelo has been tempted by the 35-year-old former Real Madrid star to return to the club, who are second in Brazil’s Serie A.

Fluminense’s president Mario Bittencourt and former striker Fred have also reached out to Silva to encourage him to sign for the club before retiring, it is claimed.

Silva has spoken about his desire to return to return to Brazilian club Fluminense and win the Copa Libertadores before hanging up his boots.

Prior to moving to Europe with AC Milan in 2009, Silva played at the top-tier Brazilian club for three years, making 143 appearances and winning the Copa do Brasil.

‘If I told you that I don’t think about it, I’d be lying to you,’ Silva told TNT Sports when quizzed on a possible return to Fluminense.

‘It’s something that I think about, I already talked a few times with my wife. When you have a long career in Europe, your children grow up in Europe, this decision is difficult.

‘I do have this dream of returning to wear the shirt of Fluminense, everyone knows my desire. But it’s something I prefer to leave in the future to see how things are going to happen.’