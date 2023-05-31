Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Using Instagram for Your Small Business

Small businesses have been on the rise lately, employing more than 12 million people in the last 25 years in the US. One or a few owners and founders operate most small businesses, and many operate within their families.

In a recent survey published by Forbes Advisor, almost half of employees in the US. Work for a small business and it may sound astonishing that a good 33.2 million small businesses are operating within the United States.

With such high numbers, you’re bound to ponder why small businesses are becoming so popular in the country. One of the main reasons people choose to work for themselves is: to follow their true passion.

Unlike working in a big company, owning your small business offers you the freedom to set and follow your own set of rules, morals, and standards. Instead of having to bend your values, feel restricted, and compromise on following your own passion, small businesses allow you to do what you love doing. Being in a position of power, you also have the ability to change the lives of your workers and help them grow in whatever capacity you can.

One of the most interesting things about owning a small business is your relationship with your clients/buyers through a smooth and transparent channel that allows you to not only sell your idea but also promote your values within society. Thanks to social media, small businesses are not only educating their followers regarding their niche but also interacting and engaging with them to build strong online communities.

Once you’re hooked to a reliable internet, it is time to disclose the many ways you can use Instagram to promote your small business and create a lasting impact on your community. Let’s dig in!

Create a Unique Digital Presence on Instagram

Having a unique digital presence is necessary. Instagram is one of the most popular social networking platforms, which means there is already an abundance of interesting accounts and content that your potential customers are following. You need to stand out in order to get their attention and engage with them. Notable Instagram profiles have catchy usernames or interesting bios that attract people to know more about them.

When creating your Instagram account, go for a name that reflects your ideology and write a bio that describes what you stand for. Using hashtags in your bio will further help your potential customers reach you as hashtags drive Instagram’s algorithm. If you have a website, you should also add its link in your bio so your customers can get to know more about your brand and may even buy from your website when visiting your Instagram profile.

Lastly, your profile includes your profile picture. Add a cool image that represents your brand. If you want to go for a professional look, adding your logo as your Instagram profile picture is a good idea. Otherwise, you should go for a picture in your brand colors so people can easily spot your profile just by looking at your display picture.

Use Instagram’s Business Profile Features

[1] If you have an Instagram account already, you can simply switch to the Instagram Business account from your account settings. Features of the Instagram Business account include:

Adding your contact button on your profile so people can easily get in touch with you outside Instagram.

Get detailed insights for your account so you can tailor your content and ads accordingly

Display your Industry on your profile

Add links to your Instagram stories

Create ads on Instagram or promote your posts for better reach

Create Content Daily

Staying relevant on Instagram requires you to post daily. Out of sight, out of mind never applied to a better equation. Your daily content will keep you floating on the Instagram feed, maintaining your link with your followers. There are three types of content you can focus on creating, while each being equally important for a successful online profile on Instagram:

1. Posts

The first and oldest type of content that Instagram supported is pictures or better known as posts. Your Instagram posts should have a catchy picture, an engaging caption, and all the relevant hashtags that you can think of. A picture is worth a thousand words however, with millions of pictures available on the app daily; you need your followers to hang around on your posts for longer. For that, you need a long and engaging caption!

2. Stories

Instagram stories appear for 24 hours only and disappear once you’ve viewed them. You need to use this feature very smartly. Stories are a daily reminder for your followers that you exist. Make sure to make your stories interesting and engaging by using question stickers or polls so people actively participate with your content, leaving a greater chance of them thinking about you even later.

You can also add links to your stories that may re-direct them to your website or anything you want to share with them.

3. Reels

Instagram reels are another way of creating highly engaging content for your followers. You can create informative content, creative videos, tutorials, or fun content to provide entertainment and information for your followers. Reels have the best reach on Instagram so if you’re looking to organically promote your profile, you should spend time creating some unique and interesting reels!

Conclusion

Instagram is a great way to promote your brand, make customers aware of the identity your identity and what you stand for. You can engage with your followers and help create the right image for your business in order to grow and in the process, give back to your community.