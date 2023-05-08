Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 8, 2023 – Azimo Leader Raila Odinga has warned Deputy President Raila Odinga against politicising the death of the widow of freedom fighter and Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi.

Speaking after paying homage to the late Dedan Kimathi’s wife, Mukami Kimathi, Raila stated that her passing away was a blow to the whole nation

He noted that it was the responsibility of the government to take care of the war heroes, adding that it was an issue that had been raised over a long time.

“It is an issue that can be solved by the government, that has been basically pushed over a long period of time.”

“I do not want anybody, including the deputy president to try to politicise this issue or score political points over a very sad affair for the nation,” Raila stated.

Further, he asked the government to organise a state funeral service at Uhuru Gardens in honour of Mukami Kimathi and other freedom fighters.

“I would wish the final state funeral service in honour of the late Maitu Mukami Kimathi to be held at Uhuru Gardens where Mau Mau freedom fighters were being tortured,” added Raila.

Raila affirmed that he would be attending the burial ceremony of Mukami Kimathi, noting that they were close friends and therefore did not require an invitation.

“I cannot miss burying Mukami because we have been very close. I will definitely be there, I do not need to be invited to be there,”

Mukami passed away last Thursday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi after developing breathing difficulties.

