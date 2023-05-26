Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 26, 2023 – A seven-year-old child has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after ‘intentionally’ setting fire to their family home.

The child set the fire while their parents slept inside the home in Jackson County, West Virginia, on Wednesday morning, May 24.

Fire crew responded at about noon to reports of a house fire in the Elizabeth area.

The fire caused minor burn injuries to two people, according to Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Bailey, but everyone made it out of the home alive.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the property engulfed in flames.

The juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening after the blaze.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and said no further information will be released yet due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Charges may be brought against children by citation or by criminal complaint in West Virginia.