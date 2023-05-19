Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) recently announced the forthcoming destruction of various confiscated items through their official Twitter handle.

Among the list of peculiar goods set to be destroyed are artificial male organs, self-pleasuring toys, toy guns, and used inner wears.

Linda Aono is among those who imported sex toys.

Nosy Kenyans have since unveiled her identity and forced her to deactivate her social media handles.

The beautiful lady was pictured wearing a bracelet with rainbow colours, an indication that she is a member of the LGBTQ community.

See her photo below.

