Friday May 5, 2023 – Chelsea co-owner, Todd Boehly has urged Chelsea fans to keep the faith, insisting the ownership ‘are going to figure it out’ following a disastrous campaign that has left them 12th in the Premier League.

The Blues co-owner was speaking out on his first 12 months with Chelsea in Beverley Hills in conversation with Milken Institute chairman, Michael Milken.

Chelsea are winless in their last nine games in all competitions, a run that stretches back almost two months, and they will end the season without silverware and without Champions League qualification.

But Boehly, while understanding the ‘demanding’ nature of the fans, believes better times are on the horizon for Chelsea.

‘The fans are demanding,’ Boehly said.

‘You know they want to win and we get that we want to win. I think our view though was that this is a long-term project and you know we’re committed to the long-term.

‘We very much believe that we’re going to figure it out.’

He added: ‘We’ve got the best league in the world, we’ve got what I think is the top city in the world and we’ve got an unbelievable location in the top city in the world.’

Boehly was speaking just days after Chelsea were humbled in a 3-1 loss to London rivals Arsenal.

‘Winning is just the best feeling there is,’ Boehly continued, pointing to his success with the LA Dodgers.

‘You have to build a team and obviously the coach is the conductor of the team. So I think there is a lot we have learned.’

But having already spent £50m firing Thomas Tuchel and hiring and later firing, Graham Potter, Boehly’s next managerial appointment needs to be a success.

‘In the time I’ve been here it’s clear to see behind the scenes, on the training ground, the reasons why [things are going wrong],’ interim boss Lampard said this week.

‘If you’re going to be a nice team to play against all the time it doesn’t matter where you go. That won’t change overnight but we better get there quickly.

‘The passive nature of our game you could attribute to many things. The players certainly care.

‘They are low on confidence, but when you play for Chelsea you have to play a certain way even if you are low on confidence.

‘Whatever it is, it maybe doesn’t even matter because the only thing that will get you out of it is understanding and working hard.

‘The gap was the other way around for many years.’