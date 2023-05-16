Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – President William Ruto momentarily lost his cool on Sunday during his interview at State House after a journalist questioned the absence of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at Kasarani when he met with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In the roundtable interview that happened on Sunday evening, Ruto became uncomfortable as NTV Journalist Lofti Matambo demanded to know why his deputy was conspicuously missing from the Kasarani Stadium, where he met with his political archrival Raila Odinga for the second time after their meeting at Mukami Kimathi’s burial in Nyandarua.

“My deputy had too much work. You wanted him to come to Kasarani so that he could do what?” a seemingly angry Ruto questioned in response.

Ruto met with Raila at Kasarani for the Kip Keino Classic event, where many expected Gachagua to be present, but he was missing in action, prompting Kenyans to start speculating.

In the same interview, the president was tasked to explain his stand on Rigathi Gachagua’s comments on the government being a shareholding company.

Seemingly uneasy, he told the journalist to direct the same question to Gachagua himself since he is eloquent enough to answer for himself.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.