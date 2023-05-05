Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, received a standing ovation as he visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for allegedly deporting children from Ukraine.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special operation” to “demilitarise” its neighbour.

The ICC said the visit lasted less than an hour but gave no details on what was discussed.

As he left, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki, waved at a Ukrainian family standing outside the ICC building as they shouted “Slava Ukraini” – or Glory to Ukraine.

In his first official trip to the country, Zelenskiy was due to deliver a speech, also in The Hague, titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including Washington, London and Paris since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring NATO into conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy, who met with Dutch lawmakers earlier in the day, will also have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.

An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.

Watch video below

Zelensky arrived at the building of the Senate of the States General in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/NzTyX3730d — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 4, 2023