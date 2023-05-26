Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – Ukraine shot down 10 missiles and over 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv, the southern city of Dnipro and eastern regions, the Ukrainian government announced on Friday morning, May 26.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement that a fire had broken out on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Kharkiv after an oil depot was hit twice, and that equipment for pumping oil products had been damaged.

Ahead of an imminent counter offensive by Ukraine, Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks mainly attacking logistics and infrastructure facilities.

The Ukrainian airforce said in a statement it had shot down 10 missiles fired from the Caspian Sea, 23 Iranian-made Shahed drones and two reconnaissance drones during the overnight attacks.

It said a total of 17 missiles and 31 drones had been launched in the attacks, which started at around 10:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday and continued until 5:00 a.m. on Friday.

Several drones and several missiles hit targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, officials said.

“It was a very difficult night. It was loud – the enemy launched a mass attack on the region with missiles and drones,” Serhiy Lysak, the Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. “Dnipro has suffered.”

Lysak said several houses, cars, and private companies, including a transport company and a gas station, had been damaged. A worker at the gas station was hurt.

The governor of the Kharkiv region also reported damage to several private houses and industrial facilities.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine 15 months ago, has launched hundreds of missile attacks since last October, seeking to destroy critical infrastructure and power facilities.