Tuesday May 30, 2023 – Ukraine launched several drones attacks on Russia’s capital, Moscow hitting several buildings after Russia launched its third attack on Kyiv in 24 hours.

Two people required medical assistance following the drone attack on the Russian capital, but none were seriously injured, Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin said.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated as at Tuesday morning, May 30.

A pro-Kremlin television commentator said, without citing sources that the attack involved about 25 unmanned aircraft.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region said on Telegram that several drones were shot down on their approach to the Russian capital.

It comes after one person was killed and four were injured by falling debris in the third round of attacks on Kyiv in 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces said they shot down 29 drones.

“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones on Tuesday, but that all the drones involved in the incident were downed.

“This morning, the Kyiv regime launched a terrorist drone attack on targets in the city of Moscow,” the defence ministry said.

“Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Another five drones were shot down by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system in the Moscow region,” it said.

Watch the video below

#BREAKING: #Ukrainian Armed Forces have used at least 24 UJ-22 Kamikaze drones in their largest drone attack at #Moscow, capital city of #Russia this morning. This footage shows one of them👇 pic.twitter.com/BhQcbZPiCv — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) May 30, 2023