Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A UK-based gay African man, Tosin Ojutalayo, and his lover, Andrew Odong, have tied the knot.

The couple’s wedding was held at Castle Bay in Hyères, France.

Tosin took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to share photos from their wedding and also revealed how they met ten years ago.

“He slid into my DMs, whilst I was in a relationship and I shut it down of course #YorubaMenDontCheat. Then 2 months later (now single) – I walked into a dinner party and he was there. 10 years later, we’re getting married in 2 weeks,” he wrote.