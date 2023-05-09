Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 – A lawyer associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop his usual threats to resume demonstrations.

Raila Odinga, on Monday, threatened to resume demos if President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Government doesn’t show commitment in the talks.

But in a Facebook post on Tuesday, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru asked Raila to stop issuing threats every other day and focus on what he believes in.

Njiru noted that Raila should make up his mind either to go back to the streets or abandon everything, but should not bother people with his endless threats.

According to the lawyer, it did not make sense for the ODM leader to demand that Kenya Kwanza talks to him when the side seems to be not interested in the bipartisan talks

“Wewe BABA Raila wacha vitisho its either u make up ur mind kurudi maandamano ama uachane nayo…hizi press conference kila saa za kutoa vitisho hazitusaidii…ooh kama hakuna mzungumzo tutaandamana….why are u demanding to speak to someone who is not interested speaking to u?” Njiru wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.