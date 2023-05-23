Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has threatened to mobilise Kenyans on the streets after he was expelled from the Jubilee Party.

On Tuesday, Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu confirmed that Uhuru is no longer the Jubilee Party leader and the position is currently occupied by nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

Mrs. Nderitu further said Jeremiah Kioni who is the party Secretary General and David Murathe, who is the Vice Chairman have been expelled from the party.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Uhuru through Kioni, warned of street protests over what they said were sustained efforts by Kenya Kwanza to kill multiparty democracy.

“If need be, we are going to the streets. We are going to tell our members their party is under attack and they need to come out to protect it. We are going to tell them to come out in large numbers because the Office of Registrar of Political Parties is not going to help them,” Kioni said.

Kioni further said Uhuru and Azimio leaders will mobilise Kenyans across the country to oppose President Ruto’s plan of killing multiparty in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST