Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has spoken about the collapse of bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Last week, Azimio suspended the talks accusing President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance of not being serious with the negotiations.

Speaking in Abuja, Nigeria on Saturday, Uhuru who is also the Azimio chairman, warned the Kenya Kwanza government of advocating for the winner-takes-all mentality, saying that it would lead to divisions among Kenyans.

The former Head of State argued that if the bipartisan negotiations fall, the country’s development agenda will be affected negatively.

“I remain alive to the fact that I must continue to play a part in fostering peace in my own country of Kenya. I use my voice and platform to persuade, especially those in power, that dialogue with those in opposition to their victory is not a weakness nor is it a denial of their victory but rather a much-needed tool for creating a more inclusive Kenya that sets a forward development trajectory,” Uhuru said.

“A trajectory that meets the needs of all in our society. And I remind you that the mentality of winner takes it all can only result in division and retardation of our national developmental agenda.” Uhuru added.

