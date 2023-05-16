Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 16, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has suffered a major blow after President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government blocked one of his companies from bringing products into the country.

According to Brookside Dairy management, Ruto’s government has blocked the company from importing powdered milk from Uganda to Kenya.

The government’s decision to prohibit Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside Company from importing milk powder to the country comes amid the state’s growing campaign to prevent Ugandan products from entering the country.

Brookside has for years enjoyed a tender to import and export powdered milk but with the entry of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime, the Uhuru-owned firm could struggle financially due to the loss of billions in exporting and importing milk products.

Political analysts have termed the move by the government as a revenge mission, since the former President was opposed to Ruto’s presidency and was supporting opposition leader, Raila Odinga, during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST