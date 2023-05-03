Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has refused to go down without a fight after he was overthrown by nominated MP Sabina Chege as Jubilee Party Leader.

This is after he moved swiftly to defend his position as Jubilee Party Leader hours after being ousted controversially.

In a statement yesterday, the faction led by Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni revealed that it did not recognise an earlier decision by the Kanini Kega-led faction, to replace Uhuru with Sabina Chege.

The ouster, the statement underlined, did not follow the party’s constitution, and thus, Uhuru remained as Jubilee Party Leader.

“The Party Leader has overall authority over all party officials and organs.”

“The Jubilee Party Constitution does not envisage a situation where a rebel group can evict a party leader from his position,” the statement read in part.

On whether Uhuru would accept to be relegated from the party, the statement detailed, “The rebel group’s meetings in clandestine locations, the subsequent minutes and resolutions are null and void.”

Uhuru and his team revealed that the rebel group that ousted him as Jubilee Party leader did so with the blessings of President William Ruto’s government.

“The rebel group is being commandeered from State House with Kenya Kwanza showing a blatant disrespect and disregard to multiparty democracy,” the party lamented.

Jubilee added that the government’s interference in its internal affairs indicated that Ruto was not sincere with the bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions.

The decision to oust Uhuru was communicated by East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega.

The Kenyan DAILY POST