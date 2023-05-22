Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has cracked the whip on errant members who he claimed were disloyal to the party.

This is after he expelled EALA MP Kanini Kega and Nominated MP Sabina Chege, who was also the Minority Whip, among other rebels from Jubilee Party.

Speaking at Ngong Racecourse during the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC), Uhuru noted that such members contravened the party constitution by promoting the agenda of other political parties outside the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Among those who were kicked out of the Jubilee Party and from their positions include Jimmy Angweny, former Buuri MP Boniface Kinoti Gatobu, Naomi Shaban, Nelson Dzuya, Joshua Kutuny, Mutava Musiemi, and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega.

Rachael Nyamaye, Advice Mudalo, Executive Director Wambui Gichuru, and Joel Kibe were also not spared.

Replacements

To replace the ten members: the Jubilee Party’s proposed names included;

Deputy party leader strategy: Beatrice Gambo

Deputy party leader operations: Maoka Maore

Deputy party leader programs: Joseph Manje

Deputy party leader outreach: Kados Muiruri

Chairman- Saitoti Torome (former PS)

Deputy Sec Gen – Yasin Noor

Deputy Organizing Secretary – Pauline Njoroge

National Director of Elections – Jamleck Kamau

Women’s League National Chairperson – Maison Lechomo

Youth league, National chairperson – Agnes Thumbi

Coordinator – Anthony Manyara

Business Council – Nderitu Muriithi

Parliamentary Secretary – Amina Siad

The Kenyan DAILY POST