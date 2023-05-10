Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has revealed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a scared man over the coup in Jubilee Party.

In an interview with one of the local FM stations on Wednesday, Ngunjiri said Uhuru, who is Jubilee Party leader, is having sleepless nights over who will replace him since he fears he might join forces with President William Ruto.

Ngunjiri advised Uhuru to resign as Jubilee Party leader and hand the mantle to person who can steer the party to another level.

“Uhuru needs to accept that he does not have a vision for the party beyond where we are. He did his part and did a good job.

“He is just scared that the next leadership might go and work with Kenya Kwanza and that is a personal problem,” Wambugu said.

