Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke for the first time over the invasion of his family’s Northlands farm.

Speaking on Monday during the Jubilee party NDC at the Ngong Racecourse, Uhuru said he chose to keep quiet while the Kenya Kwanza leaders took advantage of him.

He, however, said despite his silence all that has come out of it is abuses, theft of property, and burning of people’s farms.

Uhuru was reacting to the day when goons raided his farm and stole his Dorper sheep.

“Na yale yametokeza tu ni matusi, kuiba kondoo, kuchoma mashamba yote wakifikiria wanatisha.Haya nawaambia waendelee. Lakini chama si ya Uhuru ina wenyewe,” he said.

Loosely translates to (And all that has come out is abuse, stealing of sheep, and burning of people’s farms thinking they can scare me. I want to tell them to continue but this party (Jubilee) is not Uhuru’s, it has its owners).

Uhuru said despite this, he will not be cowed.

At least 50 out of the nearly 1,500 Dorper sheep that were stolen from Uhuru’s family-owned Northlands farm were returned.

The animals were returned to the farm at different times by people who told staff there they did not want to be cursed.

The sheep were stolen by goons who raided the farm while armed with machetes and other crude weapons as a protest called by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition progressed on March 27, 2023.

The second batch of 30 sheep was returned in a truck with a concealed license plate and dropped at the gate of the Kenyatta family property. Another 2 were dropped near the farm along the Eastern bypass.

The Kenyan DAILY POST