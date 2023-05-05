Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 5, 2023 – East African Legislative Assembly (MP) Kanini Kega and Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege are no longer members of the Jubilee Party.

This is after former President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to exert his authority by deregistering them from Jubilee after they attempted to oust him as the party leader.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Uhuru’s party decided to terminate the membership of the two after they attempted to oust the Party Leader.

Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni wrote to Kega and Sabina, informing them that their conducts were unattainable within the Jubilee Party.

“This is to notify you that Honourable Kanini Kega has pursuant to Section 14 of the political parties Act No. 1 of 2011 as read together with Article 6 of the Jubilee Party Constitution ceased from being a member of the Jubilee party,” Kioni stated.

Kioni informed Kega that he was sent away for perpetually promoting the ideologies, interests, and policies of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its affiliates.

Jubilee Party noted that Kega’s actions amounted to a violation of the law since their party did not have any coalition agreement with the UDA Party.

“Honourable Kanini Kega has contravened the party’s constitution and its code of conduct by purporting to dislodge and/or overthrow the Jubilee Party leader herein being His Excellency Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta without following the due process as established under the Jubilee Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST