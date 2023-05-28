Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 28, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned President William Ruto regarding the collapsed bipartisan talks with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a lecture titled “Deepening Democracy for Development and Integration,” at the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Lecture held at the International Conference Center in Abuja, Nigeria, Uhuru revealed that he was pushing for talks between Ruto and Raila in order to foster unity in Kenya.

He took the occasion to warn Ruto’s regime from advocating for the winner-takes-it-all mentality, arguing that it would lead to division and retardation.

Besides, he noted that neglecting talks with Raila would negatively affect the state’s development agenda strategy.

The former Head of State told delegates that engaging the Opposition was key to fostering inclusivity.

“I remain alive to the fact that I must continue to play a part in fostering peace in my own country of Kenya.”

“I use my voice and platform to persuade, especially those in power, that dialogue with those in opposition to their victory is not a weakness nor is it a denial of their victory but rather a much-needed tool for creating a more inclusive Kenya that sets a forward development trajectory.”

“A trajectory that meets the needs of all in our society. And I remind you that the mentality of winner takes it all can only result in division and retardation of our national developmental agenda,” Uhuru stated.

He thus advised Nigeria’s Presidential-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure his administration builds a prosperous and united nation.

Uhuru further highlighted the importance of overcoming negative ethnicity, discrimination, and graft.

“I encourage you to surround yourself with the voices of those who will counterbalance the hardliners that feel entitled to a piece of your office. You will lose nothing and gain everything by reaching out across the political, ethnic and religious lines,” Uhuru stated.

His sentiments came after Raila suspended talks accusing Ruto’s side of failing to honour their demands.

He has threatened to call for secession if Ruto will not publicly denounce Rigathi Gachagua’s remark that Kenya is a company with shares.

The Kenyan DAILY POST