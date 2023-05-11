Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, has said he has received military intelligence showing that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is a big threat to national security.

Appearing before Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV on Wednesday evening, Duale said Uhuru is a threat to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government since he wants the state to collapse.

The former Garissa Township MP said Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are scheming to make the country ungovernable and then overthrow Ruto.

Duale made the revelations after he was asked by Jeff Koinange whether he will invite the former president during his book launch.

He said he will not invite Uhuru because he is a man who cannot be trusted.

The CS said he has invited President William Ruto and other senior government officials who will grace his book launch.

Duale has penned a groundbreaking book, For the Record, which gives a sneak view of how Uhuru betrayed Ruto and those who were loyal to him after he went to bed with Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.