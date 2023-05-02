Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Uganda’s parliament on Tuesday, May 5, passed a strict anti-LGBTQ+ bill that would approve the death penalty for people found guilty of having gay s*x when HIV positive.

The bill had received wide condemnation from the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations when it was first adopted back in March.

In the new bill, the country will allow the death penalty in cases of so-called “aggravated homosexuality”, a term the government uses to describe actions including having gay s*x when HIV-positive.

It allows a 20-year sentence for promoting homosexuality, which activists say could criminalise any advocacy for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer citizens.

The legislation will now heads back to President Yoweri Museveni, who can sign it, veto it, or return it again to parliament.

Museveni, a vocal opponent of LGBTQ rights, has signalled he intends to sign the legislation once certain changes are made, including the addition of measures to “rehabilitate” gay people.