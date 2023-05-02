Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Uganda’s Minister of State for Labour, Employment & Industrial Relations, Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, has been shot dead by his body guard in a Kampala suburb.

Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, who was the deputy minister for gender and labour, was shot at his home on Tuesday morning, May 2.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enaga, said Engola was shot at close range at his residence in Kyanja while entering his vehicle to go to work. Police have identified the bodyguard as Private Wilson Sabiti.

Enaga disclosed that after Sabiti fired several shots at close range, killing Engola instantly, he fled from the scene up to the trading center at Kyanja, Ring Road where he entered a salon and also shot himself dead.

The police is yet to establish the motive of the shooting. Enaga said a team of detectives has been dispatched to the crime scene team for further investigations.

While in the military, Engola was the commander of the UPDF 501 Brigade, at Opit, in Gulu District. He was then promoted to the rank of colonel and retired from the military in 2007.

During his political career, he served as Oyam District LCV Chairperson on the ruling NRM party ticket for two terms. In 2016, he was elected Oyam North Member of Parliament and re-elected in 2021. He also served as State Minister of Defence from 2016 until 2021.