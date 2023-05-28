Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday May 27, 2023 – UFC star Molly McCann has shown off the glittering Rolex watch bought for her by rapper, Drake after she ‘brought an end to his betting curse’ and won him £1.2million.

Molly proudly sported her watch during a recent visit to the Capital FM studios, where she chatted with presenter Roman Kemp about the story behind the success.

In September 2022, four-time Grammy winner Drake gifted a Rolex to McCann and fellow fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett after he won an eye-watering £3.1m, having bet on the talented duo to win their respective fights at UFC London.

Drake took it upon himself personally to congratulate McCann with the gift, following her triumph.

McCann and Pimblett formed a double bet for Drake, who wagered £1.9m on the pair. The former produced a stunning TKO of Hannah Goldy thanks to a spinning elbow, while the latter submitted Jordan Leavitt in the second round of their clash.

Drake is notorious for his betting ‘curse,’ which came about due to the fact he usually loses his bets after publicizing them on social media.

But McCann was aware of the musician’s bad betting reputation and didn’t want to fail him

‘Imagine waking up… you’ve already got nerves,’ she said. ‘A full sell out crowd [is] coming to watch and then the Drake curse is on you because everyone [he’s] always bet on had ended up losing.

The watch, a Rolex Daytona, is worth roughly £40,000.