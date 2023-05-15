Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday May 15, 2023 – UFC flyweight fighter Tim Elliott has accused his ex-wife Gina Mazany of cheating on him with his friend and teammate Kevin Croom throughout their marriage including on their wedding night.

Elliott took to Twitter to make his accusations, posting a picture of Mazany reading wedding vows to his daughter Sterling (who he had through a past marriage) while Croom holds a microphone for her.

‘You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night,’ Elliott wrote.

‘The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage.”‘

The Post reports Elliott also says that he is no longer married to Mazany.

He also says Mazany and Croom are currently together.

Elliott says he found out about the alleged infidelity through text messages sent by Mazany to a friend, according to the report.

He also says Mazany later confessed to him. He also said that the wedding night cheating happened as he went back home to put his daughter to sleep.

Mazany didn’t go back with him afterwards due to ‘friends there from out of state’.

Mazany has deleted her Instagram account recently. But there are a number of posts of the former couple still up on Elliott’s page.

Elliott has not fought in the UFC since his appearance in UFC 272 where he defeated Tagir Ulanbekov by unanimous decision. He’s next scheduled to face Victor Altamirano on June 3.