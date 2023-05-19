Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rule Kenya for the next 100 years.

Speaking on Thursday when he met UDA grassroots coordinators in Nairobi, Gachagua said the ruling party is planning massive recruitment countrywide, including in Azimio One Kenya Alliance strongholds.

“We have moved across the country and you have seen that our party is now in every corner of the country. Our plans are bigger and we will expand the party to reach the Nyanza region and other areas… “

“This is a massive party that will rule for 100 years,” Gachagua said.

During the event, Mr. Gachagua officially welcomed former Migori Governor Okoth Obado into the UDA party.

Mr. Obado promised to lead the party’s recruitment drive in the Nyanza region.

According to party secretary-general Cleopas Malala, UDA aims to recruit up to 15 million members before the next General Election.

“We will start with a recruitment exercise in Siaya before moving to other regions in the country. We will have a strong party where everyone belongs and by the next general election, we will have over 15 million members,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.