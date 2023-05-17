Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 17, 2023 – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has filed for a divorce from her husband of 18 years.

The U.S. congresswoman who made the announcement on Tuesday, May 16, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split with her husband, but said she does not ”intend to discuss this matter any further in public out of respect for our children.”

Boebert said in a statement;

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband. I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children, all of whom deserve privacy and love as we work through this process.

“I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult. This is truly about irreconcilable differences.”

Boebert, 36, and her husband, Jayson, got married in 2005 and share four children together. A divorce hearing has been scheduled for May 31 in Mesa County, court records show.

The congresswoman’s husband told The Daily Mail that he was “torn” over the divorce.

He said;

“I am torn by this, a very sad thing. A horrible moment in my life.“I love her too much to say anything bad about her. She is the mother of my children and my partner for the last 20 years. Please just let me have some peace.”

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jayson chased away a process server last month who tried to hand him the divorce papers, and he reportedly shouted profanities at the process server while cleaning a gun and drinking a beer.