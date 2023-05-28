Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 27, 2023 – Tyson Fury has confirmed he’s back in talks with Anthony Joshua for a blockbuster showdown in September in the UK.

The bout would take place at Wembley Stadium after previous collapsed discussions over a clash late last year, after the Gypsy King grew impatient waiting for AJ to sign the contract.

Negotiations over the highly-anticipated bout had been ongoing for months before both parties declared the fight – which was scheduled to take place on December 3, 2022 – was officially off the cards.

The Gypsy King confirmed the news as he captioned a picture of himself and AJ: ‘A few days ago I sent a draft contract to Anthony Joshua for a fight in September.

‘It’s a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see.

‘This time I’m not gonna make a million vids and keep putting pressure on. The ball is now on your side.’

His heavyweight opponent is yet to respond to the social media message that has so far received over 35,000 likes in under 30 minutes as British boxing fans dream of a heavyweight showdown between two of the nation’s best fighters.

Joshua is represented by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and negotiating a title fight with Fury could require renewed extensive negotiations as both parties attempt to settle on a purse split between the two contenders.

Fury reportedly sent a 60/40 split agreement to Joshua as recently as September at a time when Hearn confirmed that discussions to make the fight happen were ongoing.

The heavyweight world champion’s stated intent to resurrect a fight with Joshua might be too late, however. Joshua’s camp revealed on Thursday that they were targeting an August date for his next appearance.

Hearn has been in discussions over an end-of-year mega-fight with fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte, but, the opportunity of a showdown with Fury could put that to the wayside.

Agreeing a deal with Fury could be Joshua’s last chance at regaining his world heavyweight crown after he lost his IBF, WBA and WBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk.