Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday May 11, 2023 – Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has confirmed negotiations are underway for an undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

This comes days after British boxer shut down the fight claims, describin plans for a blockbuster bout with Usyk in the Middle East as ‘bull****’, despite the Ukrainian’s team stating that talks were underway.

Fury took to Instagram last month to describe plans for a blockbuster bout with Usyk in the Middle East as ‘bull****’, despite the Ukrainian’s team stating that talks were underway.

However, Arum’s recent comments have given fans hope that a fight to unify the division for the first time since Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999 will finally take place.

Speaking to Ringside Reporter, Arum said: ‘I have talked to a representative of Skills Challenge, who put on these boxing events in Saudi Arabia.

‘We know these people, we worked for them in connection with the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight, so we know who the players are and we’ve had some very interesting talks with them.’

When asked whether the discussions with Saudi representatives concerned a December bout, Arum said: ‘Yes, that is correct’.

Fury and Usyk held negotiations earlier this year for an undisputed showdown, but failed to reach an agreement before the Ukrainian’s team pulled out of talks due to Fury’s demands.

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk placed the blame firmly at the door of the Gypsy King, accusing Fury of putting too many obstacles in the way of an agreement.

The tournament-style card would see Fury and Usyk fight on the same night as Anthony Joshua and Wilder in Saudi Arabia.