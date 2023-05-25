Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday May 25, 2023 – Popular polygamist pastor from Botswana, Seraki Kemmonye Seraki, has shared a photo of himself with his two wives, describing them as ‘weather guards.’

“Modimo a sene serame nna ke siame!

Two weather guards, one in the front, one in the back! Hak!” he captioned the post.

Seraki recently revealed that he plans on marrying a third and final wife.