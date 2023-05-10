Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – A Twitter user has shared his experience with a 19-year-old girl who was positive after running a pregnancy test.

@Stilliberty revealed that the lady called three men in his presence over the pregnancy and got the “what do we do” response after breaking the news to each of them.

He tweeted;

“This 19 year old girl came to run pregnancy test. The result is positive. She has called 3 different guys in my presence to tell them she’s pregnant for them and their response “what do we do.”

“Some girls really dey game, it’s the fact that none of them argued. They so trust her 19 year old with this game”