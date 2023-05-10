Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 10, 2023 – Twitter owner Elon Musk has revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta’s social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday May 10, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

“With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.” Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday morning, May 10.

Twitter also this week said it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.