Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, May 8, 2023 – The ongoing investigations into the Shakahola massacre, in which rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel Odero are accused of collaborating in the murder of their innocent followers and secretly burying them at Shakahola Forest, has taken another twist.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga cleared Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Prayer Center and Church of any wrongdoing as far as Shakahola murders are concerned.

Speaking when he visited the embattled preacher at his mega church located at Mavueni, Kilifi County, Raila said Pastor Ezekiel is innocent of crimes he is being accused of.

He noted that he has looked around the vast compound of Pastor Ezekiel’s mega church but has not seen anything related to what police are accusing him of, because there are no graves and therefore no connection whatsoever to the Shakahola massacre.

“There is no sign of anything that he has been accused of, including any criminal activities,” Raila stated.

Police have claimed that Pastor Ezekiel was feeding Pastor Mackenzie with dead bodies to be buried at Shakahola Forest.

They alleged that people were dying in Ezekiel’s church but secretly moved to the nearby morgue before being ferried to Shakahola, while others were secretly buried in the cover of the darkness at Pastor Ezekiel’s compound; a move that prompted the police to raid the place and conduct a through search for the graves, but came out empty.

And now, Raila has warned President William Ruto to keep off Pastor Ezekiel because the guy is as clean as grade one cotton.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.