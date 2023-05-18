Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – Controversial cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie has admitted that his family was not fasting.

This comes even as he is being investigated for brainwashing his followers to fast themselves to death and burying them in the Shakahola Forest.

According to reports, Mackenzie, who is in police custody for various charges, claimed he is innocent of the charges the state has levelled against him.

In his defense to the police, Mackenzie said he did not force anyone to starve to death, adding that his family was not even participating in the fasting.

“There is no physical church anywhere in Shakahola. I bought the land and sold it to members, and some are yet clear payments,” he said.

Mackenzie said he could not account for the exact number of people in Shakahola and that the area Chief was unavailable.

Mackenzie is at the centre of investigations after more than 200 people were exhumed from his Shakahola land after he allegedly asked them to starve so that they could meet their creator.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.