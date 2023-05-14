Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday May 13, 2023 – TV personality, Kim Zolciak is still living with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann, despite filing for divorce to end their 11 years of marriage.

The 44-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and 37-year-old former NFL player are ‘avoiding each other’ while cohabitating in their Georgia home, an insider told Us Weekly.

‘It’s a big house,’ the source added. Their four children Kroy Jagger (KJ), 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, are also in the mansion.

The shock divorce news came on Monday, amid reports that the couple has been dealing with financial issues, reportedly owing the IRS $1.1. million in unpaid taxes.

The shared home entered ‘foreclosure’ in February, per TMZ, but they have not moved out.

Kim is said to have listed her separation date from the ex-NFL star as April 30, according to the outlet.

She filed the paperwork citing that the marriage is ‘irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,’ the outlet noted.

The star is asking for sole physical custody with Kroy getting visitation, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that she requested spousal support and requested her maiden name be restored legally.

However, Kroy also filed a petition for divorce, requesting sole physical custody and sole legal custody. He also requested possession of the home, asked Kim to vacate, and for her to maintain all financial documents amid their tax woes.

The reason behind their split primarily appears to be their financial issues, according to a source at People.

The insider revealed that Kim has been planning to split from Kroy for ‘a long time,’ and did not tell family or friends.

‘The money has been a huge issues. The million dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them,’ the source said.

It was also added: ‘There’s no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors. He’s managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They’re not on good terms right now.’

Kim and the former Atlanta Falcons NFL star first met in 2010 after crossing paths at the Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event.

They tied the knot one year later in November 11, 2011. Kroy later legally adopted Kim’s daughters from her previous relationships, Brielle, 26, and also Ariana, 21, whom the reality star shares with ex-husband, Daniel Toce.

The split comes just after it was revealed that Kim and Kroy allegedly owe $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, penalties, and interest to the IRS, according to TMZ.