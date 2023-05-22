Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 22, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has indirectly told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop lying to Kenyans that President William Ruto has reduced the prices of Unga from Sh230 for a 2 kg packet.

Speaking at Egerton University in Nakuru County where he led a tree planting exercise, Mudavadi admitted that they inherited a dilapidated economy just as Gachagua always says, but ruled out doing magic to reverse the situation.

According to him, it will take Ruto sometime before he lowers the cost of food products, including Unga.

“We must tell Kenyans the truth. I would be lying if I am going to stand here and say that the cost of food products will be lowered soon. Let us not lie to each other.”

“No leader can get to power and purport to lower the cost of living in one day. It will be our collective responsibility to handle this,” he said.

However, ne blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for putting Kenya in the mess.

According to him, the status quo with regard to the economy was occasioned by massive borrowing and wanton corruption in Uhuru’s government.

He said Ruto has had to right the wrongs caused by his predecessor before embarking on delivering on the promises he made to Kenyans.

Gachagua has been moving around the country claiming that Ruto has managed to reduce Unga prices from Sh230 to Sh150 but according to Mudavadi, that is a lie.

A spot check on the Supermarkets’ shelves also proved that Gachagua was lying since most brands sell for more than Sh200.

The Kenyan DAILY POST