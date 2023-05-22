Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday May 22, 2023 – Anwar Hadid has shared a series of troubling messages on Instagram after his ex-girlfriend, Dua Lipa went public with her new boyfriend, Romain Gavras.

The pop star, 27, made her red carpet debut with the French director, 41, at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday, packing on the PDA at a screening.

Shortly after Anwar, 23, shared a gloomy selfie with the disturbing message: ‘Trying to not to find and kill him.’

The model – who is the younger brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid went on to post more bizarre messages on his Instagram Story.

Captioning another selfie of him smirking into a mirror, Anwar wrote: ‘I cant breathe’, after which fans took to Twitter in alarm over the messages.

More posts followed, with Anwar leaving a random crying face emoji under his own post promoting his music: ‘The Skruuuuuuuuuugh out now on All streaming platforms!!!’

He also posted a duo of images that simply showed the ground, writing: ‘I hate the way you say my name’ and a one word message of ‘Hi.’

Among a slew of responses, a trio of fans wrote: ‘he’s obsessed… WHAT OMG… Oh What does he want from her.’

Anwar’s two-year relationship with the Grammy-winning superstar came to an end in 2021, with The Sun reporting that the pair reached a ‘crisis’ because they were ‘traveling so much.’

Back in March, sources claimed Lipa and Gavras had been ‘quietly getting to know each other for months.’

A source told The Sun: ‘Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months. They have been enjoying spending time together.

The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.

‘Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.’

The new couple had previously been spotted leaving Netflix’s annual BAFTA Awards afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

The British hitmaker revealed on What What Happens Live that her romance with Anwar began after she slid into his DMs.