Thursday, May 25, 2023 – Popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has been unfollowed by his wife Edday on Instagram.

A simple check of Edday’s Instagram confirmed she may no longer be interested in the content her celebrity husband shares on the social media application.

However, Samidoh still follows her.

This new development comes hours after Edday’s birthday.

Samidoh did not publicly acknowledge his wife on her birthday, leading fans to wonder about the reason behind his silence.

Edday is currently in the United States of America with her three kids.

It is not clear how long the mother of three will be spending in the US.

However, vocal blogger turned MCA Robert Alai alleged that Edday is not planning to come back to the country.

Alai alleged that she is fed up with Samidoh’s cheating behaviours and disrespect from his baby mama Karen Nyamu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.