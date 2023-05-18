Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 18, 2023 – The publicized affair between actress Jackie Matubia and actor Blessing Lung’aho is reportedly on the rocks.

According to well-placed sources, Matubia has kicked him out of her house in Kiambu.

The talented actor relocated to Jackie’s house after they fell in love.

He was previously living in a bedsitter in Roysambu.

However, he has not been footing bills.

“The couple are not on the same financial level as Lunga’ho is not pulling his weight. Matubia lives in Kiambu and has been paying the rent all by herself for the longest time and looking after their baby. Lung’aho hasn’t been supportive at all when it comes to paying bills,” the source revealed.

“As it is, there is no future between the two. Lung’aho’s only belongings at Matubia’s house are a bag of his clothes,” the source added.

There are also allegations that Lung’aho has been cheating on Jackie with multiple ladies.

Both of the actors have remained tight-lipped regarding the rumors of a breakup.

