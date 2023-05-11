Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 11, 2023 – Tribalism has begun rearing its ugly head in the government following the recent appointments where President William Ruto has flooded his administration with Kalenjins and a few Kikuyus.

This is evident in the education sector, where the Education Ministry has become a Kalenjin affair.

According to sources, the ministry is filled with Kalenjins at the top level, led by Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, who oversee the day-to-day running of the ministry.

The sources highlighted five top guns who hail from the Kalenjin community, who transact on behalf of the ministry. They have even relegated Education CS Ezekiel Machogu to a mere spectator because they are untouchable.

And to make the matter worse, they have turned the institution into a Kalenjin nation where they transact business in Kalenjin dialect, which is detrimental to those who don’t get the Kalenjin code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST