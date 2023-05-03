Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday May 3, 2023 – Some of the serious charges against American singer, Trey Songz, has been dropped after he took a plea deal in the bowling alley attack case against him.

Recall that Trey was accused in October of punching a woman repeatedly in the face in a NY bowling alley bathroom, with the woman claiming he also dragged her by her hair. Another man also claimed the singer punched him in the eye during the incident. Songz turned himself in to police a few weeks later.

Songz pled guilty to a single disorderly conduct violation in connection with the incident on Tuesday, May 2, and it was gathered that prosecutors agreed to dismiss the 10 original charges against him which include assault and aggravated harassment.

As part of the plea deal, Trey now has to complete 12 anger management classes by August, and sources close to the case told TMZ he’s already gotten a head start on them.