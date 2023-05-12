Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 12, 2023 – A photo of a purported letter by a man called Obinyan Marvelous, sent via his lawyer to the mother of his pregnant girlfriend, Tessy, warning her against terminating her pregnancy has made the rounds on social media.

In the viral letter, the young man stated that Tessy visited him in his store and informed him that she is pregnant.

He said they went for a test and it was confirmed that she was indeed one month gone.

Marvelous stated that he is ready to take up his responsibility and will petition the police and sue his girlfriend’s mum if she gets his girlfriend to terminate the pregnancy.

See the viral letter below