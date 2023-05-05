Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday May 5, 2023 – Alabama Barker, the daughter of rapper, Travis Barker clapped back at haters after she was shamed for wearing heavy makeup on social media.

The 17-year-old, who is also stepdaughter to Kourtney Kardashian received several messages from trolls, telling her she appears too mature for her age.

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/LA culture.”

One person commented; “Why looking 30 mama”

Another wrote; ‘You just 17 but you look like a worn out bitch’

But Alabama didn’t agree with the users, instead responding, “Well I’m doing great thank u.”

Taking to TikTok, the teen appeared in full make.up to hit out at the comments, captioning the short clip, “When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde & Tom shows, talk about my makeup or my age.”

The TikTok was accompanied by the viral audio clip that says, “I’d tell you what you look like but you won’t like it.”